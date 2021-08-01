Tourism promotion, projects discussed

LAHORE : Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Secretary Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed on Saturday chaired an online meeting regarding the Departmental Development Sub-Committee (DDSC).

The meeting was briefed on three different schemes of estimated cost of 190m related to restoration and preservation of tourist sites. The secretary was briefed on the restoration process and the cost of conservation of Tulaja Fort, development of Multan Museum and establishment of Harappa Museum.

The tourism secretary directed the officers for fencing the Tulaja Fort area and providing basic facilities to the tourists. The Tourism Department aims to facilitate the tourists so that they can visit these sites with ease and enjoy, he said.

The secretary was also briefed about the deer observatory, facilitation centre and children ride and entertainment park at Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura district.

The secretary directed the officers to recreate Takht-e-Babri Garden with sitting arrangement and other facilities for the tourists.

The TDCP MD briefed the meeting about Desert Safari and Indus Water Sports Resort in Layyah district.

The secretary directed that involvement of private sector be ensured to make investment and provide facilities to the public. The meeting further discussed the unapproved development schemes of TDCP and Archaeology Directorate.