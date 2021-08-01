Rescue training course concludes

LAHORE : A two-day training of master trainers on Pakistan Life Savers Programme (PLSP) to prevent deaths from cardiac arrest and injuries concluded at the Emergency Services Academy here on Saturday.

In the session, the instructors from Agha Khan University (AKU) Karachi imparted training to the regional emergency officers, district emergency officers, officers from Emergency Service Headquarters and academy and rescue & safety officers as master trainers.

The training was organised by the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) in collaboration with Aga Khan University (AKU) Karachi at Managers Training Centre, Emergency Services Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig. In view of the common mission of saving lives through community training through basic life support, the Aga Khan University and the Punjab Emergency Service Department would collaborate to train 10 million Pakistanis regarding skills of CPR and bleeding control.