291 criminals held

Islamabad:Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad police accelerated its efforts against criminals and arrested 291 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth 22.9 million. “48 culprits who were arrested were involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 34 absconders were held during the same period,” he said adding complete challans of 198 cases have been sent to concerned apex courts.