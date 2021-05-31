Schools reopen for Class 10th, 12th today

LAHORE:All public and private schools across Punjab have been allowed to reopen campuses for Classes 10th and 12th from Monday (today).

Earlier, the School Education Department (SED) Punjab had notified reopening of all public and private schools in selected 16 districts from May 24. These districts included Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari.

On May 25, it was announced that all public and private schools in Punjab in the remaining 20 districts would reopen from June 7, 2021. Now on Sunday, Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas announced that only Classes 10th & 12th to be opened in all districts of Punjab starting from Monday (today).

Meanwhile, all public and private colleges across the province, except for Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan districts, will reopen from Monday (today). The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has already issued a notification in this regard. The colleges would reopen on staggered attendance basis i.e, 50 percent attendance on alternate days.