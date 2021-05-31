close
Mon May 31, 2021
Distinction: Pakistani graduate awarded Doctor of Law degree

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Kamil Jamil, a graduate of LUMS and Cadet College, Kohat, has been awarded the post graduate degree of Doctor of Law with Honour by Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia USA.

The university is ranked amongst the top universities in the world. The university is to permanently display his name on the campus for his research achievement in law and religion. Kamil Jamil is the son of a noted gynecologist Prof Dr Shehnaz Nadir of Khyber Medical College (KMC) and Prof Dr Shahid Jamil.

