Dr Yasmin Rashid for enhancing dengue surveillance

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the district health authorities of sensitive districts, especially Lahore and Rawalpindi to enhance dengue surveillance. She issued these directions in a cabinet committee meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Dr Yasmin Rashid said dengue surveillance was being monitored strictly in the province. She added districts not reporting dengue larva cases had been asked to do so.

All institutions must share their reports with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. All CEOs must partner with civil administration to ensure dengue prevention activities, she said and added targeted operations would be conducted to control dengue. The minister warned that no negligence shall be tolerated on dengue prevention. The administration will have to stay alert on dengue prevention, she said and added the government was undertaking third party evaluation as well.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam, commissioners and deputy commissioners joined the meeting via video link while representatives of police, DGPR, civil aviation, livestock, DHA, PHA, Rescue 1122, special branch, higher education, local government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of the other government department attended the meeting. The minister reviewed preparations of dengue prevention activities. Sarah Aslam shared measures taken to control dengue. Other departments presented their respective progress.