Man commits suicide

SUKKUR: A man committed suicide when his wife refused to go with him from her father’s home in Ratodero, Larkana.Reports said the wife of Rustam Ali, resident of Ratedero, Larkana, left his home over a domestic issue. Later, when he visited her and tried to convince her to go with him, she refused. Over her refusal, the man committed suicide.