close
Tue May 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

Man commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

SUKKUR: A man committed suicide when his wife refused to go with him from her father’s home in Ratodero, Larkana.Reports said the wife of Rustam Ali, resident of Ratedero, Larkana, left his home over a domestic issue. Later, when he visited her and tried to convince her to go with him, she refused. Over her refusal, the man committed suicide.

Latest News

More From Pakistan