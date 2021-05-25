NTDC begins rehabilitation work of damaged towers

LAHORE: National Transmission and Desptach Company Lt (NTDC) has started rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines caused due to heavy windstorm in southern part of the country.

The recent windstorm and torrential rain damaged five towers of 500 kV Transmission Line and Jamshoro-Port Qasim and two towers of 500 kV Jamshoro-Dadu Transmission line. Managing Director Engr Muhammad Ayub reached the site immediately and started supervising the repair work of damaged towers. He directed to complete the rehabilitation work within four days. It is pertinent to mention that alternative source providing full load and no load management is being carried out in any part of country.

The recent windstorm played havoc with two extra high voltage transmission lines in Jamshoro which led to power suspension in different areas. However, due to availability of adequate power in the system, NTDC managed power supply through alternate sources and the whole transmission system remained stable in the country.