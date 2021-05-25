close
Tue May 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

ACE begins probe into Ring Road scam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has started probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued from the office of ACE spokesperson, it was stated that the ACE began probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam on the directions of the CM. DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees has formed an inquiry team comprising legal, technical and financial experts to look into the matter. Commenting on the matter, ACE spokesperson said the establishment believes in objective and impartial investigation mandated under the law.

