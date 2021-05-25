ACE begins probe into Ring Road scam

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has started probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued from the office of ACE spokesperson, it was stated that the ACE began probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam on the directions of the CM. DG ACE Muhammad Gohar Nafees has formed an inquiry team comprising legal, technical and financial experts to look into the matter. Commenting on the matter, ACE spokesperson said the establishment believes in objective and impartial investigation mandated under the law.