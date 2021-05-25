QWP sceptical of govt’s growth rate figures

MINGORA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government lacked the ability to boost the weakening economy.

Addressing a gathering of party workers during his daylong visit to Swat district, he said the PTI government had exaggerated the economic growth figures to hide its incompetence. QWP Swat district chairman Sher Bahadurzada Khan, general secretary Razaullah Advocate and other office-bearers were also present. Sikandar Sherpao said the economic managers of the PTI government could not turn around the economic meltdown. “The failure of the government is evident from the fact that fourth finance minister has been brought in in the last three years,” he maintained.

The QWP leader said the PTI leaders had promised the moon during the election campaign but they have been unable to deliver on the pledges after winning the polls.The slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, he said, adding the frequent reshuffles in the federal cabinet showed inconsistency in policies.