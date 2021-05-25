Sindh relaxes intercity transport restrictions

The Sindh home department, on the recommendations of the provincial government, has given relaxation to public and inter-city transport.

A notification issued on Monday said that the government has permitted public transport (intercity, intra-city and inter-Provincial with 50 per cent occupancy and strict adherence to SOPs, including wearing masks. The Transport and Mass Transit Department, from time to time, has issued guidelines for the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs by passengers and bus operators.

“It is, therefore, requested to implement the abovementioned order in letter and spirit within your jurisdiction for the prevention of general public from the Covid-19 pandemic disease in the best interest of public under intimation to this office,” said the notification.

Meanwhile, DIG Karachi Traffic Iqbal Dara held an important meeting with the traffic SPs posted in the city. He directed the police officials to ensure due observance of standard operating procedures against the spread of the coronavirus.

He asked the police officials to make sure that passenger vehicles only carried passengers up to 50 per cent of their capacity. The DIG said that due action should be taken against motorcycle riders who were not using helmets, as well as against three persons riding a single motorcycle.

He directed that motorists violating the one-way traffic order should be penalised. He said there should not be any unnecessary movement of vehicular traffic in the city after 8pm in due observance of the lockdown orders of the Sindh government. He said this order should be duly implemented in collaboration with the police.