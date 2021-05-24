close
Mon May 24, 2021
6 Taliban killed in Afghan army airstrikes

Peshawar

 
May 24, 2021

KABU: At least six Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded after the Afghan Air Force (AAF) launched airstrikes in the eastern Logar province, the military confirmed on Sunday.

"The AAF strikes were conducted in Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak districts of Logar province, about 60 km south of Kabul on Saturday.

"Among the killed was a local Taliban leader," the army's 203 Thunder Military Corps said in a statement.

