close
Mon May 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 24, 2021

Corona vaccination centre being set up at NPC: Fawad

Islamabad

A
APP
May 24, 2021

Islamabad : Acknowledging the journalist community’s role as front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday announced setting up a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre here at the National Press Club (NPC) to facilitate the media persons.

He, in a tweet, said Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had issued administrative orders for the establishment of a vaccination centre at the Islamabad Press Club, at the request of the Information Ministry.

Journalists are the front-line workers in this crisis,” the minister said, adding that such measures were necessary for taking care of media persons health. Fawad said such a facility would also be provided for the lawyers community soon.

Latest News

More From Islamabad