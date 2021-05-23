Three more killed in decade-old blood feud in rural Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A decade-old blood feud between two families in Kaga Wala village on Kohat Road claimed another three lives on Saturday. Identified as Azan, Zeeshan and Khalid, all the slain persons belonged to the Gujaran group and were in their early 20s.

It was learnt the three young men were returning home late in the night when they came under attack by the armed men. Police have lodged a case against four members of the rival Mulyan group hailing from the same village.

The two families have been harbouring enmity for the last many years. A number of people from both sides have lost their lives in the blood feud so far.

Police and local elders have failed to stop them from claiming more lives.

A number of decades-old blood feuds in the rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been claiming scores of lives every year.

The groups involved in these feuds are promoting gun culture and terrorising the common people by brandishing arms in public.

There have been a number of blood feuds in Peshawar and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that started years ago over petty issues and claimed scores of lives from both sides.

There are also reports that some of these groups, which are heavily armed, are actively involved in crimes, supporting and facilitating criminals, land grabbing and harassing innocent people by intentionally brandishing weapons in public.

They are being supported by local influential families and individuals in an effort to use them for their own purposes in case of need.

Report said that after running blood feuds for years, these people can’t do regular jobs and businesses and have to find ways to run their kitchen as well as manage ammunition and guards.

This pushes most of the groups to become involved in unlawful practices as well as crimes to manage their expenses.

The feuds also stop children from going to school. Instead, they are encouraged to learn how to handle and use weapons for their safety.

The blood feuds cause inconvenience to thousands of other people in the area due to a sense of insecurity.