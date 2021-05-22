Drakeford slams ‘completely unacceptable’ Swansea violence

LONDON: The First Minister of Wales has condemned “completely unacceptable” scenes in Swansea, where a vigil descended into violence.

Mark Drakeford said the disorder would “not be tolerated anywhere in Wales” and thanked police officers for bringing the incident under control.

South Wales Police asked people not to return to the Mayhill area of the city and warned those involved should expect to face “robust action”. The force urged residents to stay indoors on Thursday night as they dealt with the disorder, which saw cars on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheering as a vehicle was rolled down a hill.

Drakeford tweeted on Friday: “The violent scenes in Swansea last night were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere in Wales.” He thanked South Wales Police “for bringing the situation under control and continuing to monitor it closely this morning”.

Jeremy Vaughan, the chief constable of the force, said it would “stop at nothing” to find those responsible. “Saddened and furious at events in Swansea last night,” he tweeted.

“So many families will have been tormented by those responsible, rest assured we @swpolice will stop at nothing to find them. We will work hard with others to help and support local residents who deserve better than this.”

Swansea Council said it was “responding at pace” to the disturbance, with officers assisting with “clean-up operations, helping with repairs and reassuring residents”.

South Wales Police described the incident as “totally unacceptable” and said officers would be working to identify those responsible.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, the force said it would “maintain a very visible presence” for the rest of the night and into the morning.

It warned that if those involved returned to the area and threatened public safety, they would be “robustly dealt with by numerous police resources” that remained on duty.

Superintendent Tim Morgan said: “Last night’s incident was totally unacceptable and we will be doing all we can to identify those responsible.”

Councillor Rob Stewart, the leader of Swansea Council, also condemned the “absolutely disgusting behaviour by yobs” in Mayhill.

“This is completely unacceptable and inexcusable behaviour. Our thoughts are with the residents who have had to put up with this utterly despicable behaviour in our community,” Stewart said.

Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales and MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, described the scenes as “disgraceful”.

Tom Giffard, Welsh Conservative member of the Senedd for South Wales West, said the disorder was “disturbing”.

Anyone with information, photographs or video footage is asked to contact South Wales Police, quoting incident 992 of May 20.