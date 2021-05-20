Every third Pakistani adult suffering from prolonged hypertension, webinar told

“Prolonged hypertension, also known as, high blood pressure is a major risk factor for severe medical conditions such as coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, vision loss, chronic kidney disease, sexual dysfunction in men or lower libido in women and even dementia.”

These views were expressed by Prof Faisal Ahmed, head of the cardiology department, Liaquat National Hospital, at a webinar organised by the M. Hashim Memorial Trust the other day to commemorate World Hypertension Day, which was observed globally on May 17.

This year’s theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer! focusing on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Prof Ahmed said that hypertension was the fifth leading cause of death worldwide; around 7.6 million deaths per annum across the world are attributed to this silent killer.

“Its prevalence is widespread with different studies concluding anywhere between one-third and 50 per cent of the population suffering from hypertension. While 90 per cent of the cases of hypertension is idiopathic (unknown cause), in five per cent of the cases it is caused by underlying conditions of heart, thyroid, kidney diseases or other illness,” he explained.

Referring to the prevailing coronavirus crisis, Prof Ahmed said that the condition had emerged as a serious comorbidity, especially for the elderly with uncontrolled hypertension and diabetic hypertensive.

“Every third Pakistani adult has this disease. Its high prevalence makes all these people vulnerable to the coronavirus, which may affect them more severely than those who are not hypertensive and increase the chances of death.”

Prof Ahmed recommended proper screening of hypertension for anyone over the age of 30 years. “Recent data indicates that more than half of the Pakistanis between 20 and 49 years of age with hypertension are not aware of their health condition, and awareness is needed on the lifestyle changes they must make to avert the risk.”

“Treating hypertension requires a combination of dietary and lifestyle modifications as well as medicines under medical supervision. Taking proactive steps such as a decrease in the consumption of junk food, managing stress, and regular exercise are important not just in the management of hypertension but also its prevention,” he concluded.

“Up to 25 per cent of all deaths of pregnant women in Pakistan are caused by high blood pressure,” said by Dr Tahira Yasmeen, associate professor and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Liaquat National Hospital.

Talking about hypertension during pregnancy, she said the condition during pregnancy poses various risks, including a decreased blood flow to the placenta. If the placenta doesn’t get enough blood, your baby might receive less oxygen and fewer nutrients. This can lead to slow growth (intrauterine growth restriction), low birth weight or premature birth and caesarean delivery.

After 20 weeks of pregnancy, blood pressure that exceeds 140/90 mm Hg — documented on two or more occasions, at least four hours apart, without any other organ damage —

is considered to be gestational hypertension.

A history of high blood pressure or preeclampsia was linked to a 42 per cent higher risk for early death. The link remained after accounting for diet after pregnancy, lifestyle and reproductive characteristics.

Sudden weight gain and swelling (edema), particularly in your face and hands, and trouble breathing often accompany preeclampsia. But they also occur in many normal pregnancies, so weight gain and swelling aren’t considered reliable signs of preeclampsia.

Some women have no symptoms of preeclampsia; which is why, it is important to visit your gynecologist regularly, especially during pregnancy.

In Pakistan, high blood pressure happens one in every 10 to 12 pregnancies among women ages 20 to 44 years, most women develop hypertension during the seventh month, usually after 20 or 24 weeks, and this is the time when women need to be careful and lead as healthy a life as possible.

If you need medication to control your blood pressure during pregnancy, your gynecologist will prescribe the safest medications at the most appropriate dose. Take the medication exactly as prescribed. Don’t stop taking the medication or adjust the dose.

Controlling blood pressure is very important. “It is important for moms-to-be to ensure that they opt for early detection, which helps in better prognosis. Be regular for antenatal visits. Always follow a low salt diet and continue regular intake of Calcium/Vitamin-D and iron tablets,” said Dr Tahira.

Most importantly, a mother-to-be should be supported at home and at workplaces to help her sail through the pregnancy smoothly, she suggested.