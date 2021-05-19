PHF, PTF bosses set to meet ministry officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) president Col (r) Wasim Ahmed are set to meet officials of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) here today (Wednesday) to know the government’s stance regarding the proposed formation of the election commission to conduct federations’ elections.

‘The News’ has learnt that with these two meetings, the government would cap their negotiations with the recognised federations regarding making some telling changes in the sports policy that is expected to be forwarded to the prime minister any time after Wednesday.

“Yes, we have invited presidents of the PHF and PTF to discuss government’s plans to make certain changes in the sports policy. The Ministry for IPC is in process of making some major changes and for that we want feedback from some leading federations. I think we will be in a position to complete meeting process with key federations by Wednesday after which the policy will be forwarded to the prime minister for his approval,” a ministry official said.

He added that it was an effort to get the federations’ feedback for best results.

“The policy will be shaped according to the given suggestions and recommendations,” he said.