Tourist spots

All tourist resorts and places were closed during Eid holidays. The step was taken to ensure that people stayed at home and that the risk of the spread of the virus could be reduced. However, our prime minister travelled to Nathiagali to celebrate Eid (he also offered Eid prayers there). This has raised the following question: Were the public places closed only for ordinary people?

The authorities should ensure that everyone is equal before the law. If northern areas are closed, they are closed for everyone. If they are open, they are open for all people.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad