Doctors praised for performing duty on Eid

LAHORE:Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar has said all the senior doctors, paramedics and other employees of Lahore General Hospital spent Eid by performing their duties.

Taking care of patients on Eid has made a new history. We need to continue this spirit for the sake of Allah Almighty to seek His blessing, he said. Prof Al-freed said joys of Eid have been enhanced by celebrating Eid with the patients as serving the suffering humanity is the greatest source of nearness to Allah Almighty, adding on Eid doctors and medical staff remained on duty in LGH which has set a new example.

It is valuable to continue to serve in the days of corona, on which I as the head of the Institution express many thanks to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff and we will not only remember their positive action but also try to reward them, he said. Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq, senior doctors, nurses and administrative officers were present.