DUBAI/UNITED NATIONS/ GAZA CITY: As thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Sunday rallied in cities across North America and the rest of the world, the United Nation’s Security Council meeting convened to stop the worst violence in years flared between the Israel and Palestine turned out to be unproductive.

While a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee at the level of foreign ministers was held upon the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the Islamic Summit, to discuss the aggression by Israel, the occupying power in the Palestinian territories, particularly, Al-Quds Al-Shareef.

The protesters called for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip as the worst violence in years flared between the Jewish state and Islamist militants, international media reported. Gatherings to show solidarity with Palestinians took place in cities, including New York, Boston, Washington, Montreal and Dearborn, Michigan.

Earlier, big protests were held in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Spain, Britain, USA, Germany, France and several other countries. Diplomatic efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ramped up on Sunday as the death toll from the escalating conflict continued to climb.

After at least 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, were killed, several homes destroyed by pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Hamas said it was unleashing large missile barrages into Israel. Three buildings were also flattened by the Israeli strikes. During the past week, at least 200 Palestinians, including 55 children, have been killed in Gaza with 1,230 people wounded. Eight people in Israel have been killed.

Palestinian and Israeli leaders both appealed for support at a UN Security Council session but little action was in sight despite soaring violence, with China accusing the United States of obstructionism.

After a delay pushed by the United States, Israel’s critical ally, the Security Council held its first public meeting on nearly a week of violence that has claimed 200 lives. Opening the virtual session, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the violence was "appalling" and had wrought "unconscionable death" and immense suffering.

Guterres pleaded for an immediate end to the deadly violence, warning a Security Council meeting that the fighting could plunge the region into an "uncontainable" crisis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to take "urgent action" to halt the Israeli military operation and to revive peace talks aimed at securing a two-state solution. "Preserving Jerusalem is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

A statement by the 57-nation OIC hewed closely to previous ones issued by the group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

However, recent normalisation deals between Israel and some nations in the group — as well as their own concerns about Hamas — saw diplomats at points instead criticise each other. The OIC passed a unanimous resolution that condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric attacks launched by Israel, the occupying authority, against the Palestinian people and their land and holy sites. It demanded complete and immediate stop of the attacks that have affected innocent civilians and their properties, in gross violation of international law and United Nations resolutions on the question of Palestine

It warned that the continuation of the attacks and provocations, will increase the risks of instability, with serious implications for security in and outside of the region.

The resolution called for international legal action through specialised international courts and various United Nations agencies to compel Israel, the occupying power and to to pay the necessary material and moral reparations for the damages done to the Palestinian infrastructure as well as public and private properties.The meeting decided to move urgently and carry out the necessary contacts to implement the resolution and convey its contents to all relevant bodies, to mandate the secretary general to contact the president of the European Commission, the United Nations Secretary General, the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other representatives of relevant international organisations and groups.“The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the purported normalisation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the meeting. “This criminal and genocidal regime has once again proven that friendly gestures only aggravate its atrocities.”

“The plight of the Palestinian people is the bleeding wound of the Islamic world today,” Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said.

But the videoconference meeting saw some delegates instead turn their fire toward countries like Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, Muslim nations which reached normalisation deals last year to recognise Israel. While Egypt and Jordan earlier reached peace deals, supporters of the Palestinians criticised the new countries for recognising Israel before the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu joined Zarif in criticising the normalisation, though Israel maintains diplomatic ties with Ankara. “There are a few who have lost their moral compass and voiced support for Israel,” he said. “If there are half-hearted statements within our own family, how could we criticise others? Who will take our words seriously?”

Reem Al Hashimy, the United Arab Emirates´ minister of state for international cooperation, called for a halt to the violence.

Hamas, which seized power in Gaza in 2007, didn’t take part in the meeting, which came before consultations at the United Nations over the crisis.

Across the Arabian Peninsula, reactions to the fighting similarly has been mixed. In Qatar, home to the Al-Jazeera satellite network, hundreds turned out late Saturday night to listen to a speech by Hamas’ top leader Ismail Haniyeh. Kuwait’s parliament speaker reportedly spoke with Haniyeh on Saturday, as did Qatar’s foreign minister.

There are murmurs of dissent though. In Bahrain, civil society groups signed a letter urging the kingdom to expel the Israeli ambassador. In the UAE Palestinians have expressed their anger quietly, worried about losing their residency permit. Some Emiratis also have expressed concerns.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes hit the home of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas´ political wing in the Gaza Strip, the army said Sunday, but without saying if he was killed.

Hamas overall chief Ismail Haniyeh is currently based in Qatar. As of 07:00 am Sunday, Israel´s army said that Palestinian militants in Gaza had fired some 2,900 rockets towards Israel. The army said 450 rockets fell short inside Gaza, while Israel´s Iron Dome air defence system has intercepted approximately 1,150 rockets.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, said the violence risked degenerating further "into a spiral of death and destruction" and said: "Where will hatred and revenge lead? Do we really think we will build peace by destroying the other?"

Meanwhile, Iran´s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander stressed Tehran´s support for Palestinians facing Israeli "crimes" in Jerusalem and Gaza in phone calls with Islamist factions´ officials, state media reported Sunday. Brigadier General Ismail Qaani talked to the head of Hamas´ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and the secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad group, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, said state news agency IRNA.

The pro-Palestinian during rallies across the world called for an end to Israeli attacks. About two thousand people turned out in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, chanting "Free, free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." They waved Palestinian flags and held placards that read "End Israeli Apartheid" and "Freedom for Gaza."

Many protesters wore black and white, and red and white, keffiyeh scarves, while drivers sounded car horns and motorcyclists revved their engines as the sun beat down. Several Jewish people attended, carrying placards that said "Not in my name" and "Solidarity with Palestine" as the protesters took over a street in the area which has a large Arab population.

Several thousand demonstrated in Montreal, calling for "the liberation of Palestine." Protesters also denounced "war crimes" committed by Israel in Gaza and carried placards accusing Israel of violating international law during the protest in the center of the Canadian city.

Meanwhile, thousands staged a peaceful protest and rally in Birmingham city centre to express their solidarity with Palestinians, who have been targets of one of the worst cycle of brutality in years by Israeli forces.

An estimated ten thousands protestors converged on city’s Victoria square, in front of the city council building. They were carrying Palestinian flags as well placards reading "Stop Bombing Gaza", “End Apartheid”, “Save Sheikh Jarrah”, “Freedom for Palestine”.

The protestors included people from all backgrounds and ages including children. They were chanting "Free Palestine" and “Labaik Ya-Aqsa”.

Speaking to Geo News, the protestors expressed their concerns of what was happening in Palestine. They told that they’ve gathered to show support for Palestinians. One protestor said that what’s happening in Gaza is another “genocide”. She demanded to bring an end to these atrocities at once.