close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 16, 2021

Eid celebrated with simplicity due to corona

National

 
May 16, 2021

FAISALABAD: Eid ul Fitr was celebrated with simplicity due to corona in the district.

The district administration had made comprehensive administrative and security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during Eid days.

After the Eid prayer, Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Old Age Home and met senior citizens. They presented Eid gifts to them.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different wards of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and presented Eid gifts to the patients, which were arranged by the Heart Saver Foundation.

GUJRANWALA: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security here.

Besides providing security, the district administration and police had also constituted teams to ensure implementation on corona SOPs in mosques and Eidgahs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan