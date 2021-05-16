Eid celebrated with simplicity due to corona

FAISALABAD: Eid ul Fitr was celebrated with simplicity due to corona in the district.

The district administration had made comprehensive administrative and security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during Eid days.

After the Eid prayer, Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Old Age Home and met senior citizens. They presented Eid gifts to them.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different wards of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and presented Eid gifts to the patients, which were arranged by the Heart Saver Foundation.

GUJRANWALA: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour amid tight security here.

Besides providing security, the district administration and police had also constituted teams to ensure implementation on corona SOPs in mosques and Eidgahs.