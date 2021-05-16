Man ‘involved in hundreds of robberies’ arrested

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers on Saturday announced the arrest of a suspect who they claimed was not only involved in hundreds of street crime and robbery cases but was also associated with a notorious Lyari gang.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that Rangers soldiers carried out an intelligence-based raid in Ilyas Goth of Liaquatabad’s C-1 area, and after some resistance arrested a suspect.

He said that the detainee was later identified as notorious dacoit Aqib, alias Mulla, who was associated with a Lyari gang by the name of ‘Saeen 517’. He added that the Rangers also recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of the suspect, who was taken to the headquarters for investigation.

It was found during the initial investigation that the suspect is the younger brother of Bilal, who is also a notorious gangster, and has been involved in more than 450 robberies and armed robberies in different parts of Karachi.

He told the investigators that he and his accomplices used to rob general stores, dairy vehicles and salesmen of multinational companies, depriving them of million of rupees. Moreover, he also admitted to snatching more than 200 mobile phones from citizens.

The suspect told the investigators that he also used to rob people returning from ATM booths after withdrawing handsome amounts of money, and had injured four people for offering resistance.

The Rangers spokesman said that the suspect was later handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings, along with the recovered weapons and narcotics.