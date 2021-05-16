LWMC lifts 22000 tons of waste during Eid days

LAHORE : On the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) remained up and alert on all three days of Eid ul Fitr.

A press release issued by the company on Saturday claimed that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer LWMC ensured exceptional cleanliness services in every nook and corner of the provincial capital.

LWMC carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid ul Fitr according to the plan. As a result of that LWMC successfully lifted nearly 22000 tons of solid waste from the city and disposed of in an environment-friendly manner and in addition to this Department promptly resolved almost 210 complaints.

Making extraordinary cleanliness arrangements almost everywhere including commercial markets of the city, graveyards, surroundings of recreational areas, parks, Mosques, Eid ghahs, open plots, major and minor road, walled city, etc.

The whole cleanliness operation was monitored by CEO LWMC Deputy CEO LWMC who paid multiple visits across the city and appreciated the role of field workers and officers followed by the distribution of sweets among the workers.

Chairman LWMC said the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens; he added that under all circumstances LWMC has always been on the forefront responsibly performing their duty.

CEO LWMC stated that department started cleanliness operation one day before the Eid and it continued with the same pace till 3rd day. The cleanliness arrangements/condition was witnessed to all citizens of Lahore.

GM Operations said that the department carried out Eid Ul Fitr's special cleanliness operation under the eye of top management which was a successful one. He also acknowledged the cooperation of the public during Eid.