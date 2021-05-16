Devolving resources to UCs can improve situation: Kamal

Karachi Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said the prevailing grim situation in Pakistan would start to improve overnight if the government and the opposition sincerely enforced the 3-Point well-thought-out plan presented by his party.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the Central Executive Committee members and National Council at the Pakistan House. “In order to move the country in the right direction, powers and resources need to be snatched from the clutches of all the chief ministers and devolve them to the gross root union committee levels, as it would not only resolve basic public issues at their doorsteps but also restore public trust in the system,” said Kamal.

He said the launch of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) on the lines of the National Finance Commission (NFC) is the second point. “The federal government should make the launch of NFC to the PFC mandatory and make sure if the provinces do not ensure the launch of the PFC at district and division levels then the NFC should not be granted to the province," he said.

“The third and most important point is effective electoral reforms because the results of all elections in Pakistan are not only bear question marks on electoral transparency but is also considered insult to public opinion and reflects public distrust in the system.”

Sadly, neither the government nor the opposition was taking electoral reforms seriously because both do malpractices to pave their way to power, Kamal added. The PSP supremo said that It was only by following the aforementioned three important points, the country could be included in the list of dignified and developed countries in the world. He said the present incompetent rulers and opposition had taken away hope from the people which was an indication of destruction.