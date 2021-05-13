MC chief officer urges citizens to cooperate with sanitation staff

JHANG: Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Asif Qureshi on Wednesday urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff by disposing of garbage/wastage into containers instead of throwing it on roads and streets to avoid blockage of sewerage lines.

During a media briefing held to inform about the special cleanliness arrangements of the city during the Eid holidays, the CO said that even having limited resources, the MC staffers were working efficiently to remain the city clean. He said that special teams were also struggling round the clock to clear old and damaged sewerage lines by utilising suction and other machinery.

He said that after awarding the status of the corporation, the institution was still awaiting to be provided required human resource and machinery from the government to enhance performance.

The CO added that after cleaning their houses and shops, citizens, including shopkeepers, must dispose of their garbage in MC containers or at specific points so that it could be easily picked up by the MC staffers.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: Following the directions of the Punjab government, the wheat procurement process was in progress in the month of Ramazan successfully.

According to a press note of the district administration, gunny bags had been provided to the farmers of all four tehsils of the district required for the supply of wheat. The target of purchase of 2,628,100 wheat bags was fixed by the Punjab Food Department for this year. However, 88pc wheat procurement target had been achieved till Wednesday, mentioned in the statement.

Fesco Operations Division Executive Engineer Syed Saleem Shah on Wednesday directed the SDOs of subdivisions to ensure compliance with the implementation of the duty plan of line staff which had been finalised to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays.

The XEN said special teams of line staff had also been established to address the complaints of consumers promptly. Syed Saleem Shah said that necessary gadgets and trolley-mounted electricity transformers had also been provided to restore the power supply in case of any emergency.

He said that the SDOs and all line superintendents should remain present on mobile phone for the citizens round the clock and they would also assure adopting safety measures during the operation work.