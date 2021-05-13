Police recover tailor from dacoits’ captivity

SUKKUR: The police claimed to have recovered a man from the captivity of the Kutcha dacoits in Raavanti area of Ghotki.

Reports said the police recovered a man, identified as Mohan Lal, a tailor, from the captivity of Katcha dacoits of Raavanti area in Ghotki, after he was trapped through a phone call. Later, the dacoits demanded Rs5 million from his family for his safe recovery. SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail said after seeing the video in which the family pleaded for his release, the police launched a massive operation against the gang of dacoits led by Rahim Shar.While in a video message, dacoit Rahim Shar claimed that there was no police encounter and he released the poor shopkeeper after watching his family’s plea. The governor Sindh had taken notice of the kidnapping of the Hindu shopkeeper and directed IGP Sindh to take immediate action for his safe recovery.