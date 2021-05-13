Buzdar seeks action to stop Israeli aggression

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condemned Israel’s bombardment and missile attack on Gaza, adding Israel is committing the worst cruelty by targeting women and children.

In a statement, the chief minister regretted Israel has violated all international laws to play with fire and blood in Palestine. Regrettably, Israel has violated all human rights by targeting innocent children and women and the international community should take immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression, he stressed.

The chief minister stressed the global community to proactively react to save the unarmed Palestinians from the savagery of their arch enemy. Practical steps are needed in this regard and the continued silence of the international community over Israeli aggression is criminal negligence, he regretted.

We express complete solidarity with the defenseless Palestinians and I pray for the health and early recovery of the injured Palestinians, the CM concluded. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the death of a motorcyclist at Jaranwala Road due to kite twine and directed him to take action against those responsible for the incident.

In a statement, the chief minister emphasised to ensure strict compliance with the law banning the kite-flying adding that strict action be initiated against those who are violating this law.

He said the re-occurrence of kite flying incidents despite strict instructions is regrettable. He directed the police to work with renewed zeal to stop such occurrences. The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Also, the number of corona vaccination centres is being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate more and more citizens every day, said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

As compared with other provinces, more people were being vaccinated every day in Punjab and the target will be timely achieved due to increased number of vaccination centres, he added. He appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks and follow corona SOPs during Eid prayers.

Citizens should stay home to avoid virus, he said. The health department is playing a commendable job and the Punjab government is also striving to save the lives of the citizens, he added. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for cleaning drains and sewer lines before monsoon, adding the work should be done in an organised manner and encroachments should also be removed.

A third-party audit will be conducted and on-spot inspection will be held to verify the third-party's audit certificates, he added. The cleanliness of drains and sewer lines should be completed before time and any delay or paperwork will not be tolerated. A report should also be submitted to the CM’s Office, he said.