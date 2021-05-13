Demo staged to condemn Israeli brutalities

PESHAWAR: Dissidents of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a demonstration under the banner of “Save Pakistan Movement” to protest against the brutalities of the Israeli forces and killing of innocent Palestinians.

Led by Mohammad Aamir Khan, the protestors while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favor of Palestinian Muslims and against Israel brutalities at the demonstration staged outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

The speakers said the Islamic countries should forge unity among their ranks and strictly respond to the Israel brutalities against innocent Muslims and also expel Israelis from Muslim lands.