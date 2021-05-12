Transferred

LAHORE:Pursuant to the notification of the Establishment Division, the Punjab government Tuesday relieved two police officers of DIG rank of their duties in the province. According to the notification, DIG Legal Punjab Jawad Ahmad Dogar and DIG Security Lahore Division Hassan Reza Khan have been relieved of their duties in the Punjab province and directed to report Balochistan government and Gilgit-Baltistan government, respectively for further posting.