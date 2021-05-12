Covid claims 12 more lives in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed 12 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours (May 10), taking the death toll to 4,765 at a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent in the province.

Another 17,891 patients were said to be under treatment -- 17,181 in home isolation and 710 at hospitals. The condition of 666 patients was stated to be critical, including 62 shifted onto ventilators.

Some 812 new cases emerged when 12,675 tests were conducted, showing a 6.4 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday.

So far, 3,792,480 tests have been conducted, and 294,237 people have tested positive. Of them, 92.3 per cent, or 271,581, patients have recovered, including 871 overnight. Of the 812 new cases, 441 were detected in Karachi -- 165 in District East, 148 in District South, 72 in District Central, 28 in District Malir, 16 in District West and 12 in District Korangi.