All institutions united in battle against corona: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid monitored vaccination process at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh in her visit here on Monday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (r) Usman Younis SP Headquarters Imran Malik and other officials were present on the occasion. Dr Yasmin Rashid took a round of the vaccination centre at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Captain (r) Usman Younis gave detailed briefing to the health minister about the arrangements at the centre. The health minister interacted with the staff at counters and monitored the vaccination process. The health minister said that more than 9,000 vaccine doses had been provided for the vaccination of police staff of over 40 years of age. The staff of Primary and Secondary healthcare Department shall deliver services at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh hospital. Police personnel are frontline workers and we will protect the lives of police personnel serving on frontline, she said and added that the data about police personnel over 40 years of age serving in Lahore had been received. In the next phase, all frontline workers over 40 shall be vaccinated in the province. The police personnel getting vaccinated today shall be vaccinated again after 21 days.

Dr Yasmin said that all institutions were united in battle against corona pandemic. Frontline workers deserve most attention in battle against corona. The Primary and Secondary healthcare Department is in complete coordination with the Police staff. Commissioner Lahore Captain (r) Usman Younis said all arrangements were being monitored at the vaccination centre to facilitate police staff. SP HQ Imran Malik expressed gratitude to the health minister for provision of vaccination services for police.