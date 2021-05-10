Zardari demands UN to take notice of Palestinians massacre

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has condemned Israeli barbarism against the Palestinians and demanded the UN to take notice of Palestinians massacre.

“Israel is oppressing Palestinians and India is oppressing Kashmiris as the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with the Palestinian brothers,” he said in a statement Sunday. Zardari said the judicial assassination of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto affected the unity of Muslims. “Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was the advocate of the Palestinian people. She raised voice against the exploitation of Muslims at the United Nations,” he added. He said after the PPP government, the governments did not pay attention to the issues regarding foreign affairs while Imran Khan is putting blame of his incompetency on Pakistani diplomats.