Corona vaccination centre established at Police Lines

LAHORE:A corona vaccination centre has been established at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines Hospital.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani inaugurated the vaccination centre. He said that in the first phase, the process of vaccinating more than 9,000 police personnel over 40 years of age will be completed.

The Lahore commissioner and CCPO also visited the corona vaccination centre at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines and inspected the process of vaccination of police officers and officials and the standard of medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

The hospital MS, Dr Adnan Masood, briefed the commissioner and CCPO about the process of vaccination and other facilities. Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the MS to provide best possible facilities to the police personnel visiting hospital for corona vaccination.

The commissioner assured the CCPO of increasing the facilities provided in the hospital and proving central oxygen supply system. The CCPO Lahore informed that as many as 9,963 police personnel will be vaccinated at the police Vaccination Centre before Eidul Fitr. The number of Data Entry and Registration Counters will be increased if needed to meet the target of vaccination in given timeline, he added.

The police personnel aged 40 years and above will be given doses of vaccine at the centre in different phases. Dolphins, PRU respond to 181 calls: Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 181 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphins Squad and PRU checked more than 394,000 motorbikes, 90 other vehicles and more than 391,000 persons. Around 1,259 motorbikes and two vehicles were impounded and 273 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 29 criminals for violating the ban on kite-flying, two for firing in the air and 86 on charges of doing wheelie.