Perishable items’ prices go up ahead of Eid ul Fitr

LAHORE:The price of essential items started increasing ahead of Eid ul Fitr alongside massive overcharging as the district administration remained busy in checking the COVID-19 SOPs and lockdown violations giving free hands to sellers to make their Eid.

The chicken meat sellers are getting full advantage of the situation as the chicken meat price touched a new height while sellers are even not selling at these prices as well. It is expected that the increasing trend in the prices of chicken meat would continue which exposed the poor management of the government which didn’t anticipate the demand and supply situation. Overcharging will further increase during the next four to five days as government announced ending of special Ramazan bazaars from Tuesday (tomorrow). Thus Monday (today) will be the last day of Ramazan bazaars which were somehow providing a little relief to public.

This week, the price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs281 per kg, while it sold at Rs350 per kg and chicken meat by Rs43 per kg, fixed at Rs407 per kg, and sold Rs420 to 500 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 45 per kg, B-Grade Rs36 to 39 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white fixed Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg and C-grade at Rs18 to 20 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, and C-grade at Rs20 to 22 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs295 to 305 per kg and Ginger Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs315 to 325 per kg, both sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg.

Cucumber farm reduced by Rs6 per kg fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cucumber local by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Bitter gourd price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 300 per kg, lemon local gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs370 to 380 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 500 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs70 to 180 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was gained by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per dozen, sold at Rs220 to 240 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs100 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, B-grade at 87 to 90 per kg, mixed sold at Rs300 to 400 per kg. Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs125 to130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs63 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Melon was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 350 per kg, Dates Aseel was fixed at Rs95 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 40 per kg.

Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, and it sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs140 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg. Phalsa was reduced by Rs155 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.