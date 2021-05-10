Man kills self, two others die in accidents

A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house located in the New Karachi neighbourhood, police officials said on Sunday.

Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the house and took the deceased to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for completing the medico-legal formalities. He was identified as 50-year-old Akram, son of Amrao.

Citing the initial investigation, police said the man had committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over family and financial problems, adding that further investigation was under way.

Separately, a woman identified as 54-year-old Musarrat, wife of Saeed, died after falling down the stairs of her house located in Lyariâ€™s Agra Taj Colony. She was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Meanwhile, a man identified as 54-year-old Munir Hussain, son of Khadim Hussain, died after he fell off the roof of a house in Khayaban-e-Ghazi within the Darakhshan police remits. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, from where his family took it away without completing the medico-legal formalities.