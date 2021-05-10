close
Mon May 10, 2021
President urges people not to let their guard down

Islamabad

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the countrymen not to let the anti-COVID guard down and keep following the precautions and strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Holy Ramazan and Eidul Fitr.

The president said people of Pakistan must be doing something good that COVID-19 had not overwhelmed Pakistan like in neighbouring countries. “We are on a plateau of around 4,000 daily cases.

Don’t let your guard down. Strictly follow SOPs, in Ramazan/Eid and all smart lockdown policies. Allah will keep you safe,” the president tweeted.

