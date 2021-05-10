Shops sealed over violation of SOPs

MANSEHRA: Tehsil administration Oghi has sealed dozens of shops on the violation of standard operating operation procedures meant to contain the novel coronavirus.

The officials of tehsil municipal administration and police, led by Assistant Commissioner Usman Ali, visited different bazaars and sealed around 30 shops where the non-essential items were being sold in violation of the Covid-19 SOPs.

“We can’t allow anybody to challenge the writ of the government and all such shops, which were open in defiance of the district administration order, have been sealed,” he said.

The official said that whatever precautionary measures were being taken by the administration were meant for the safety of the people.

Ali said that almost 90 percent shops of the non-essential items were closed in the city and its suburbs as the business community was largely extending its cooperation to the administration for the enforcement of the Covid-19 SOPs.