Quaid’s illuminated portrait adds to beauty of Capital

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has illuminated the grand portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah erected along Islamabad Expressway.
Renowned artist, Jamal Shah was engaged by the CDA to prepare design of the new portrait which was installed at the same old location where Moto of the Quaid was installed. The portrait was prepared and installed within a record period of three months.