close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
May 9, 2021

Quaid’s illuminated portrait adds to beauty of Capital

Lahore

MA
Muhammad Anis
May 9, 2021

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has illuminated the grand portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah erected along Islamabad Expressway.

Renowned artist, Jamal Shah was engaged by the CDA to prepare design of the new portrait which was installed at the same old location where Moto of the Quaid was installed. The portrait was prepared and installed within a record period of three months.

Latest News

More From Lahore