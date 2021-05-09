Police hold 14th consecutive flag march

LAHORE : Lahore Police along with the district government teams carried out a 14th consecutive flag march in different areas of the City on Saturday.

The purpose of holding the flag march was to create a sense of security among the citizens. Lahore division commissioner, CCPO, DIG Operations and other senior officers participated in the flag march.

Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march. The flag march started from the Town Hall and passed through various roads and markets, including Qartaba Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Chungi Amar Sadhu and Shanghai Bridge.

The CCPO Lahore said that a total of 4,067 cases have been registered so far for violation of corona SOPs.

At least 90 cases were registered against people for walking without wearing face masks while 53 cases were registered for non-implementation of other government guidelines.