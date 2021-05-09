125 GCU staffers given promotions

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Lahore has granted promotions and higher scales to 125 staff and faculty members including eight lectures promoted to assistant professors (BS-19).

“Majority of these promotions and up-gradation to higher scale cases have been pending for many years,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in a press statement here on Saturday. He added that the delays in promotions led to dejection and frustrations among the employees. He said his team had also been working hard on digitalisation of university’s record and in developing a campus management system that will lead to more transparent and timely processing of promotion cases. The 125 promotion cases of staff included from the post of superintendent to assistant registrar, deputy superintendent to superintendent, junior clerk to senior clerk, security assistant to assistant security officer, security guard to security assistant, account clerk to account assistant and library attendant to library assistant. The university also granted as per rules higher scales to computer operators, senior lab attendants, girls room attendants, Moazzan, machine operators, technicians, water men, drivers, helpers, sanitary workers and Malis.