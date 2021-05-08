In his recent statement, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the country must review the IMF deal. The federal minister has rightly demanded the review of harsh conditions that have had disastrous effects on the purchasing power of inflation-hit people who are unable to eat two meals per day.

In Pakistan, the elite work for the elite and do nothing for the poor. If the incumbent government is successful in reviewing the deal with the IMF, it will definitely help improve the company’s current financial position.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad