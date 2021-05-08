PRCS KP pays tribute to frontline workers on World Red Crescent Day

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid tributes to frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic on the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day-2012.

A ceremony was held at the Lady Reading Hospital where frontline workers including doctors, paramedics, journalists, cleaning staff, and PRCS staffers were made to walk on a path surrounded by the PRCS volunteers who stood clapping to acknowledge their work.

On the occasion, the PRCS KP also donated 3,000 N-95 masks to LRH hospital management.

PRCS KP chairman retired Lt Gen Mohammad Hamid Khan said on the occasion that during the Covid-19 operations, the role of medical staff, volunteers, journalists and other frontline workers is appreciable.

He said PRCS would continue with its aim of helping the communities without any discrimination during conflict or disaster.

Director of Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Mohammad Abrar said the LRH is currently playing a leading role in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, PRCS KP also distributed 36kg food packages among 130 vulnerable families in Peshawar on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. It also arranged a “Ramzan Dastarkhwan” for the needy in Peshawar.