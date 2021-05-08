World Thalassemia Day is celebrated today every year

KARACHI: World Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on May 8th to commemorate Thalassemia victims and to encourage those who struggle to live with the disease and this day reminds us as to how dangerous and fatal this disease is, therefore we have to get rid of it said Ateeq Ur Rehman (CSR Activist for Eradication of Thalassemia from Pakistan).

He emphasized that a Thalassemic major when born due to neglect of the parents is a permanent guest of the hospital and needs Blood nearly after every fortnight to survive beside other facilitations needed by them, every hour.

Moreover, Covid 19 pandemic has overshadowed almost all diseases therefore the blood disorders and thalassemics are the leading sufferer and need more cooperation.

He added that as a Nation lets commit on this important day that we will not shy to Donate Blood for Saving Lives of Thalassemic Children, shall get the would be Husband and Wife tested before marriage for Thalassemia. And more importantly struggle by Joining Hands to work for a Thalassemia Free Pakistan.

He also requested to kindly come forward and help entities who are working to save and maintain the lives of Thalassemic Children by assisting them either financially or by donating blood for them in order to sustain and maintain the quality of life of Thalassmic Children.****