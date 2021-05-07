Woman dies of police ‘torture’

JHANG: Police allegedly tortured to death a woman before her minor kids in chak 166/Dabwala on Thursday. According to a citizen named Ghulam Haider, cops of Mochiwala police entered his house and tortured to death his wife when she raised a hue and cry. He said then the police shifted her body to the DHQ hospital and closed the emergency gate of the hospital. He said the police wanted to get the autopsy report in their favour. The relatives of the woman staged a protest outside the hospital and raised slogans against police brutality. They demanded murder case against cops who killed the mother of three kids. When contacted, the District Police Officer (DPO) said the police party raided the house of Ghulam Haider to recover illegal weapons and his wife died of heart attack, not of police torture. The District Police Officer said the SP Investigations had been tasked to hold a probe into the incident.