Replies sought on plea against keeping wild animals

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal and provincial governments, wildlife department and WWF-Pakistan on a petition challenging section 12 of Punjab Wild Life Act, 1974, which authorises individuals to keep and raise wild animals in private capacity.

Justice Jawad Hassan also directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the relevant quarter(s) and ensure submission of report by the respondents explaining whether rules had been made as per provisions of section 46 of the Wild Life Act and what steps had been taken for the welfare of the wild animals in Punjab.

The judge was hearing a public interest petition filed by Sanita Gulzar Ahmad, daughter of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad. Advocate Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, on behalf of the petitioner, argued that due to insertion of section 12 in the Act, most of the wild animals had been kept by people for entertainment purpose without their proper supervision and welfare. He said there had been various instances where horrific videos have circulated of wild animals in private possession of people who were being tortured, kept in worst possible conditions and even beaten by humans/ “caregivers” while being tied with chains.

He said these instances proved that the right place and home for wild animals was their respective natural habitat and not the four walls or the boundaries of a zoo. He further explained that the animals were sentient, therefore, they could not be subjected to pain and suffering due to captivity in any manner, unless it was necessary to do so for their welfare.

The judge adjourned hearing till June 8 and also appointed Barrister Sameer Khosa and Barrister Ahmad Pansota amicus curiae (friends of courts) to assist the court in the matter. Advocate Hira Jalil, who has a LLM degree in animal welfare laws from the USA, will also assist the amicus curiae.