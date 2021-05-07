Govt urged to provide bailout package to UoP

PESHAWAR: People’s Students Federation (PSF) has asked the government to take steps for making the University of Peshawar (UoP) financially strong institution again.

Through a statement issued here, PSF Peshawar University president Syed Ziauddin held a meeting with the vice-chancellor Muhammad Idrees at his office.

The student leader also discussed the issue of hostels and scholarships with the VC. He also complained of the administration’s apathy towards the students issues.

The VC assured the students of resolving their problems. However, he added that the university was finding it difficult to resolve most of the problems due to the government refusal to provide a bailout package to the university.

The PSF president urged the government to take practical steps for resolving the problems of the University of Peshawar.