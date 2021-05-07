Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Sehrai’s funeral

ISLAMABAD: People raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans during the funeral of senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, a video showed that during the funeral of Sehrai in his ancestral village Tekipora in Lolab area of Kupwara under tight military siege, people shouted slogans in favour of the senior Kashmiri leader as well as for freedom from Indian occupation, Islam and Pakistan.

The participants raised slogans: “Allah-o-Akbar (God is Great)”, “We want freedom”, “We are Pakistanis”, “Pakistan is ours”, and “Listen oppressors and traitors – freedom is our right and we will get this right at all costs”.

In a bid to prevent mammoth gathering on Sehrai’s funeral, the occupation authorities had imposed strict restrictions on the movement of the people and cordoned off the whole area.

Only a small number of people, mostly some close relatives, were allowed to attend the funeral prayers and to have a last glimpse of Sehrai.

The illegally detained veteran leader died at Government Medical College Jammu on Wednesday. He was shifted to GMC Jammu after his health deteriorated to an alarming proportion at the Udhampur Jail where he had been lodged following his arrest under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in July last year. Sehrai, who was already suffering from multiple ailments, was deprived of all basic facilities including the medical care in the Udhampur Jail that led to the deterioration of his health and ultimate death.