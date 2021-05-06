UN clarifies report on UN team to probe COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The UN spokesperson’s office has clarified a news story, published in The News International on May 2, 2021, reported by Asim Yasin, with title ‘Malik hails formation of UN team to probe COVID-19 outbreak’.

The statement from UN spokesperson’s office says, “The story reports the claim of former senator Rehman Malik as follows:-

"Former interior minister and senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ex-Senator Abdul Rehman Malik claimed that Secretary General United Nations ordered the inquiry into COVID-19 by constituting high powered committee headed by former prime minister of New Zealand Ms. Helen Clark who will be assisted by 40 experts from UN and other countries".

The UN spokesperson's office has responded and has clarified in reference to above: "The story is misleading. Ms. Clark does head up a panel on COVID-19, but it was appointed by the DG of the World Health Organization and will report back to the World Health Assembly later this month. The Secretary-General has nothing to do with the panel."