11 killed in Kohistan road accidents

MANSEHRA: At least 11 persons, including a man and his two siblings, were killed in two separate road accidents in Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at Karakoram Highway near Karo area of Lower Kohistan when an ambulance plunged into a ravine. The ambulance, carrying a body from Swat, was on its way to the Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced eight of them dead.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Muhammad Umair (driver) belonging to Swat, Khushal Khan, Khan Bahadar and his wife, Fardous, Noorul Haq and his son and a daughter, all belonged to Asghal area of Upper Kohistan.

In another incident, which occurred in the Chagal Kolai Zango area of Lower Kohistan, a motorcar skidded off the Karakoram Highway and fell into a gorge.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Pattan where doctors pronounced Shamsur Rehman, Ghulam Rasool and Abdullah as dead.

The bodies were handed over to respective families after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

In another one, the wife of one Mohammad Faridoon fell into a deep ravine from a high mountain and died instantly. The woman was the mother of six children, three of them daughters.