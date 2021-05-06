Gen Bajwa, Saudi counterpart discuss Afghan peace process

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed al Rowaily in Riyadh, where they discussed military to military cooperation and the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan peace process, defence and security and military to military cooperation were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Gen Bajwa emphasised the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two armed forces and said Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The Saudi Chief of General Staff thanked the Army chief for his sentiments and assured full cooperation and support from the Kingdom in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa’s visit to Saudi Arabia came ahead of the Prime Minister’s trip to the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which begins on Friday, his aide on interfaith harmony Tahir Ashrafi said in Islamabad.

Ashrafi said the Premier will meet the crown prince, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General, Imams of the two holy mosques, and the religious and political leadership of Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis during his visit.